Cardinal Marx lauds Merkel, criticizes populism

February 02, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, lauded Chancellor Angela Merkel on February 1 as she received an award honoring her commitment to assisting refugees.

“In a critical phase of Europe, you have set an important sign of humanity and given an example of Christian love of neighbor in politics,” he said, adding, “she knows that Christians must not simply let the world run its course. We have helped shape it!”

Cardinal Marx also criticized populist movements, stating that “a retreat to the national, to the closed is no Christian option.”

