USCCB calls for transparency in mining industry’s transactions with foreign governments

February 02, 2017

Bishop Oscar Cantú, chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, called upon Congress to reject measures that would reduce transparency in the extractive industries.

The goal of transparency is “to reduce corruption in poor yet resource rich countries,” he said. “Research shows that countries receiving 50% or more of government revenue from oil or mineral companies tend to have higher rates of corruption which undermine democratic institutions, good governance, and fair elections while allowing repressive governments to remain in power.”

