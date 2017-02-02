Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for climate movement, religious life

February 02, 2017

Following his February 1 general audience, Pope Francis recalled that the following day, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord, is the World Day of Consecrated Life.

“May their life dedicated to the Lord, and their charismatic service, bear abundant fruits for the good of the faithful and for the evangelizing mission of the Church,” the Pope said of religious.

Speaking to the young, the sick, and newlyweds, he added:

I entrust to your prayers those who are called to profess the evangelical counsels, so that their witness of life may radiate to the world the love of Christ and the grace of the Gospels.

The Pope thanked the Global Catholic Climate Movement for its work and encouraged its leaders to “weave networks so that the local churches may respond with determination to the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor.”

