Profile of new director of Vatican Museums

February 01, 2017

The Wall Street Journal has profiled the new director of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta.

The first woman to hold the post— not just at the Vatican Museums but at any of the few comparable collections—Jatta faces the challenge of using modern technology to preserve ancient treasures and to restore many works that have deteriorated over the centuries. She also hopes to use the best available technology to make the Vatican’s priceless collection more accessible to the public, without aggravating the crowding that arises from the tourist traffic and the damage that heat and moisture do to the works of art.

The Vatican Museums not only house one of the world’s most important collections of art, but also provide important revenue for the Vatican. Net revenues from the Museums exceed $300 million, and although the costs of maintaining the collection are enormous, still generate net profits of more than $40 million a year.

