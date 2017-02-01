Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal sees crisis in defections from religious orders

The prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for Religious was called attention to a crisis in vocations, noting that more than 2,000 male and female religious quit their orders in the past two years.

Cardinal José Rodriguez Carballo said that Pope Francis was worried about the “hemorrhage” of religious vocations. The phenomenon is particularly troubling, he said, because most of the religious who are leave have spent years in their congregations before determining that they “never felt a vocation.”

