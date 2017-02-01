Catholic World News

International priests’ groups join in call for clarification of Amoris Laetitia

February 01, 2017

The Confraternities of Catholic Clergy in the US, Britain, Australia, and Ireland, have joined in a statement calling for clarification of Amoris Laetitia.

The confraternities, representing over 1,000 priests committed to upholding the teachings of the Church, issued a statement saying that a definitive answer to vexed questions about the papal document is “gravely needed to correct the misuse of the apostolic exhortation to undermine sacred tradition.”

The statement notes that through their own pastoral experiences, the members of the confraternities are acquainted with the complex situations that arise from broken marriages, and the difficulties that pastors face in dealing with the couples involved. “This task is made easier when the Church expounds her teaching boldly and clearly,” the statement says.

The joint statement praises the four cardinals who have submitted dubia asking for clarification of the papal document. That request, the confraternities say, was made “out of love for the Church and concern for the salvation of souls.”

