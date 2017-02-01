Catholic World News

Vatican official voices ‘worry’ over Trump immigrant orders

February 01, 2017

A ranking Vatican official reported concern at the Holy See over President Trump’s immigration policies, in an Italian television interview.

“Certainly there is worry, because we are messages of another culture: that of openness,” said Archbishop Angelo Becciu. He noted that Pope Francis “insists on the ability to integrate those who arrive in our societies and cultures.” The archbishop urged all Catholics to take that attitude.

Archbishop Becciu is the sostituto, or deputy secretary of state. The Vatican Secretariat of State has two divisions: one concerned with foreign relations, the other with internal Vatican operations. The sostituto heads the latter division.

