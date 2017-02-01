Catholic World News

Social conservatives applaud Supreme Court nominee

February 01, 2017

Pro-life activists and advocates of religious freedom have welcomed the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court.

In announing his choice for the Supreme Court seat, President Trump said: “Judge Gorsuch has such a superb intellect, an unparelleled legal education, and a commitment to interpreting the Constitution according to its text.”

Educated at Columbia and Harvard Law School, Gorsuch also earned a doctorate at Oxford, studying under the renowned natural-law scholar, John Finnis. He served as clerk for two Supreme Court justices: Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. He was nominated to the federal bench by President George W. Bush in 2006, easily winning Senate confirmation for that post.

On the bench, Judge Gorsuch wrote strong opinions defending religious freedom in cases that challenged the “Obamacare” mandate: the Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor cases. He has written a book about the legal issues surrounding assisted suicide, which he opposes.

