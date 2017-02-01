Catholic World News

EU officials, bishops’ commission discuss peace, trade

February 01, 2017

Officials of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), led by Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, met recently with EU representatives to discuss peace and trade policy, particularly “the possibilities for strengthening EU´s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to address unfair trade practices.”

The parties also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa.

