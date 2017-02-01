Catholic World News

EU officials, bishops’ commission discuss peace, trade

February 01, 2017

Officials of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), led by Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, met recently with EU representatives to discuss peace and trade policy, particularly “the possibilities for strengthening EU´s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to address unfair trade practices.”

The parties also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.