Catholic World News
EU officials, bishops’ commission discuss peace, trade
February 01, 2017
Officials of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community (COMECE), led by Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, met recently with EU representatives to discuss peace and trade policy, particularly “the possibilities for strengthening EU´s anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures to address unfair trade practices.”
The parties also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa.
References:
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!