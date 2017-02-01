Catholic World News

Vatican envoy: Aleppo’s Christians are strong, hopeful for the future

February 01, 2017

Msgr. Giampietro Dal Toso, who recently concluded a six-day visit to Aleppo as the Vatican’s special envoy, told Crux that “what impressed me the most is that there are signs of life beginning again.”

“The impression I got of the Christian community is that people are very close to each other, connected, and that they’re strong,” he said. “They’ve reacted and continue to react to this situation with hope.”

“However, the situation remains very difficult: the fact that the city is once again under control of the government does not mean that everything has gone back to normal,” he added.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!