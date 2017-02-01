Vatican newspaper: Trump’s executive orders will harm American economy
February 01, 2017
L’Osservatore Romano published a front-page op-ed piece critical of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders that affect migrants and refugees.
Giuseppe Fiorentino, the newspaper’s vice director, argued that Trump’s actions would prove to be economically counterproductive.
“Only a very superficial analysis,” writes Fiorentino, would suggest that “combating distortions of a poorly managed globalization goes hand in hand with the closure of borders or with the construction of walls ever more high.”
Stating that “Steve Jobs was of Syrian origin,” Fiorentino discussed the contributions of immigrants to the American economy and noted the opposition to Trump’s initiatives by some corporate leaders.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Gil125 -
Today 2:45 PM ET USA
I shall get my economics from L’Osservatore when I start getting my theology from The Wall Street Journal. On second thought, the Journal does occasionally have a good piece on Catholicism. L’Osservatore...well....
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 8:24 AM ET USA
In order to save its credibility, Vatican newspaper should avoid giving lessons on economy to an American billionaire businessman who is creating thousands of jobs from the very first day when he was elected to be the President. A glimpse at the stock market should serve as a clue.