Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Trump’s executive orders will harm American economy

February 01, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano published a front-page op-ed piece critical of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders that affect migrants and refugees.

Giuseppe Fiorentino, the newspaper’s vice director, argued that Trump’s actions would prove to be economically counterproductive.

“Only a very superficial analysis,” writes Fiorentino, would suggest that “combating distortions of a poorly managed globalization goes hand in hand with the closure of borders or with the construction of walls ever more high.”

Stating that “Steve Jobs was of Syrian origin,” Fiorentino discussed the contributions of immigrants to the American economy and noted the opposition to Trump’s initiatives by some corporate leaders.

References: