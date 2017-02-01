Catholic World News

Prelate speaks at Yale Law School on religious liberty

February 01, 2017

Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, the chairman of the US bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, spoke recently at Yale Law School on religious liberty.

“In my Tradition, proclaiming God’s Word, celebrating the Sacraments, and exercising the ministry of Charity are thoroughly interconnected and express the very ‘essence’ of who and what the Church really is,” he said. “So, a first demand is that government not delimit any church’s mission by reducing freedom of religion to freedom of worship only.”

