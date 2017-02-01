Catholic World News

USCCB on refugee executive order: solidarity with Muslims, religious-freedom concerns

February 01, 2017

Citing “fear and untold anxiety,” the chairmen of three committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops have expressed deep concern about President Donald Trump’s January 27 executive order that touches upon refugees.

On January 31, the chairmen of the Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs, the Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, and Committee on International Justice and Peace stated:

We recognize that Friday evening’s Executive Order has generated fear and untold anxiety among refugees, immigrants, and others throughout the faith community in the United States. In response to the Order, we join with other faith leaders to stand in solidarity again with those affected by this order, especially our Muslim sisters and brothers. We also express our firm resolution that the Order’s stated preference for “religious minorities” should be applied to protect not only Christians where they are a minority, but all religious minorities who suffer persecution, which includes Yazidis, Shia Muslims in majority Sunni areas, and vice versa. While we also recognize that the United States government has a duty to protect the security of its people, we must nevertheless employ means that respect both religious liberty for all, and the urgency of protecting the lives of those who desperately flee violence and persecution. It is our conviction as followers of the Lord Jesus that welcoming the stranger and protecting the vulnerable lie at the core of the Christian life. And so, to our Muslim brothers and sisters and all people of faith, we stand with you and welcome you.

