New Archbishop of Krakow seen as strong conservative, ‘culture warrior’

January 31, 2017

Writing in Catholic World Report, Filip Mazurczak reports that the newly installed head of the Krakow archdiocese, Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski, is “not a typical ‘Francis bishop’“ but a prelate with a solid reputation for orthodoxy and an outspoken record on social issues.

Archbishop Jedraszewski was appointed in December to succeed Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, who retired at the age of 77. Cardinal Dziwisz was the longtime secretary to a previous Archbishop of Krakow, St. John Paul II.

The new archbishop has been in the forefront of public debates over homosexuality and artificial fertilization, among other issues.

