City says San Francisco archdiocese failed to cover employees’ health costs

January 31, 2017

The city of San Francisco has said that the local archdiocese owes more than $3 million in health-care costs to employers, under the terms of a new city ordinance.

The city has also assessed the archdiocese a fine of $113,000 for failure to comply with the new policy. The city says that over 1,000 employers were not covered as the law required.

The archdiocese has disputed the charge, pointing out that many of the employees involved were part-time workers who opted out of insurance programs. Many others, the archdiocese notes, did not live in San Francisco, since the territory of the archdiocese extends beyond city limits.

