Dutch doctor cleared of charges after restraining patient for euthanasia

January 31, 2017

A Dutch doctor has been cleared of charges after an incident in which the doctor directed family members to hold down a “euthanasia” patient who was struggling to stop the administration of a fatal injection.

“I am convinced that the doctor acted in good faith,” said the head of a committee that reviewed the case. The committee’s report did acknowledge the need for “more clarity on how such cases are handled in the future.”

Doctor-assisted suicide is legal in the Netherlands, and the case involves an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who had signed authorization for a doctor to end her life “at the right time.” But when her family determined that the time had come, the woman fought against the doctor in a vain attempt to preserve her life.

