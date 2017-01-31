Dutch doctor cleared of charges after restraining patient for euthanasia
January 31, 2017
A Dutch doctor has been cleared of charges after an incident in which the doctor directed family members to hold down a “euthanasia” patient who was struggling to stop the administration of a fatal injection.
“I am convinced that the doctor acted in good faith,” said the head of a committee that reviewed the case. The committee’s report did acknowledge the need for “more clarity on how such cases are handled in the future.”
Doctor-assisted suicide is legal in the Netherlands, and the case involves an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who had signed authorization for a doctor to end her life “at the right time.” But when her family determined that the time had come, the woman fought against the doctor in a vain attempt to preserve her life.
References:
- Panel clears Dutch doctor who asked family to hold patient down as she carried out euthanasia procedure (Daily Telegraph)
-
Posted by: hartwood01 -
Today 8:57 PM ET USA
She can't contribute anymore,unfortunately, she is a "taker",and doesn't deserve to live. Not as implausible as we used to believe.