Mexican archbishop: apologize to emigrants for failure to provide jobs and security
January 31, 2017
A Mexican archbishop has suggested that his country owes an apology to the people who migrate to the US in search of safety and economic opportunity.
“We have to ask the migrants for forgiveness because they couldn’t find job opportunities or adequate conditions in Mexico for their families to get ahead,” said Archbishop Carlos Garfias Merlos of Morelia. He observed that Mexico had not provided these residents with “an environment where justice reigns, where there are well-paid jobs and opportunities.”
The archbishop said that the Church supports those who are doing their best to provide for their families and communities, despite many obstacles.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: jalsardl5053 -
Today 7:58 PM ET USA
Archbishop Carlos Garfias Merlos of Morelia will not be popular with Pope Francis. And, although he is spot on, he is quite careful not to criticize the source of the problems which would take the next step after forgiveness: fixing it.
-
Posted by: wsw33410 -
Today 7:39 PM ET USA
The US bishops/cardinals and others - mostly European - prelates who criticize President Trump's action to stop illegal migrants - hear it and learn how to proclaim TRUTH!
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Today 2:34 PM ET USA
This is well said.