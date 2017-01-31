Catholic World News

Mexican archbishop: apologize to emigrants for failure to provide jobs and security

January 31, 2017

A Mexican archbishop has suggested that his country owes an apology to the people who migrate to the US in search of safety and economic opportunity.

“We have to ask the migrants for forgiveness because they couldn’t find job opportunities or adequate conditions in Mexico for their families to get ahead,” said Archbishop Carlos Garfias Merlos of Morelia. He observed that Mexico had not provided these residents with “an environment where justice reigns, where there are well-paid jobs and opportunities.”

The archbishop said that the Church supports those who are doing their best to provide for their families and communities, despite many obstacles.

