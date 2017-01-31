Catholic World News
Vatican, World Council of Churches preparing joint statement on Education for Peace
January 31, 2017
Staff members of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue met this week with their counterpart from the World Council of Churches, to work on a forthcoming joint statement on Education for Peace.
The meeting, which came after the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, provided an occasion for an exchange of news and perspectives on recent developments in the ecumenical field.
References:
- Press communiqué of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue on the meeting with the Office of Interreligious Dialogue and Cooperation of the World Council of Churches (Vatican Radio)
