Vatican, World Council of Churches preparing joint statement on Education for Peace

January 31, 2017

Staff members of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue met this week with their counterpart from the World Council of Churches, to work on a forthcoming joint statement on Education for Peace.

The meeting, which came after the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, provided an occasion for an exchange of news and perspectives on recent developments in the ecumenical field.

