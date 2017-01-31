Iraqi patriarch: Trump executive order harms the Middle East’s Christians
January 31, 2017
The head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, said that he opposed US President Donald Trump’s decision to “prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual’s country of nationality.”
“Every reception policy that discriminates the persecuted and suffering on religious grounds,” Patriarch Louis Raphael I Sako told the Fides news agency, “ultimately harms the Christians of the East, because among other things provides arguments to all propaganda and prejudice that attack native Christian communities of the Middle East as ‘foreign bodies,’ groups supported and defended by Western powers.”
It is not clear whether the Chaldean Patriarch understood that Trump’s executive order does not give preference specifically to Christians (as many media reports have suggested), but to any people suffering persecution for religious reasons.
References:
- Chaldean Patriarch: the selective reception of migrants based on religion announced by Trump is "a trap for Christians" (Fides)
- EXECUTIVE ORDER: PROTECTING THE NATION FROM FOREIGN TERRORIST ENTRY INTO THE UNITED STATES (White House)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: jalsardl5053 -
Today 8:08 PM ET USA
The fundamental problem with this charge is indeed his lack of understanding of the Ex Ord. The other fundamental problem is where was this concerned voice when the Obama Administration specifically held/turned back Christians from immigrating. President Trump's actions are much more consistent with traditional reasoning. Yet another instance of "liberal think", thas is, talking without thinking.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:24 AM ET USA
The Patriarch just expressed how extremely intolerant against Christians is the Islamic majority in the Middle East.