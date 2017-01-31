Action Alert!
LAST DAY!   Please offer a gift today to help us meet our January expenses.   Just $2,259 to go!   You CAN make a difference...
Catholic World News

Hungary aims to be hub, support for persecuted Christians

January 31, 2017

A Hungarian government official said that the nation intends to become a hub and supporter for persecuted Christians.

“More Christians are being persecuted today throughout the world than during the reign of Roman Emperor Nero,” said human resources state secretary Bence Rétvári.

Rétvári added that the assistance would not take the form of an open border policy. Following meetings with Church leaders in Iraq, he said that “everybody asks that we don’t help the Iraqis and the persecuted get into Europe. Instead we should help locals start up their lives again.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: wsw33410 - Today 7:50 PM ET USA

    This is one of many reasons why the European Union (as well as senators McCain and Graham) hate Hungary (also Poland) and attack the democratically elected government calling it illegal, just like they call President Trump.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.