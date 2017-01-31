Hungary aims to be hub, support for persecuted Christians
January 31, 2017
A Hungarian government official said that the nation intends to become a hub and supporter for persecuted Christians.
“More Christians are being persecuted today throughout the world than during the reign of Roman Emperor Nero,” said human resources state secretary Bence Rétvári.
Rétvári added that the assistance would not take the form of an open border policy. Following meetings with Church leaders in Iraq, he said that “everybody asks that we don’t help the Iraqis and the persecuted get into Europe. Instead we should help locals start up their lives again.”

Posted by: wsw33410 -
Today 7:50 PM ET USA
This is one of many reasons why the European Union (as well as senators McCain and Graham) hate Hungary (also Poland) and attack the democratically elected government calling it illegal, just like they call President Trump.