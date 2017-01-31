Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission welcomes court decision on surrogate motherhood

January 31, 2017

The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the nations of Europe may have a variety of laws relating to surrogacy—thus upholding Italy’s authority to remove a child from a surrogacy situation in which those who paid for the arrangement were genetically unrelated to the child.

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community stated that it “welcomes this decision and recalls its opposition to the instrumentalization of gestational mothers as well as the key importance of protecting children against illicit practices, some of which may amount to human trafficking.”

