Vatican cardinal hopes ‘no other country will follow Trump’s example’ on wall

January 31, 2017

Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, told an Italian news agency that “hopefully, no other country will follow Trump’s example” in constructing a border wall.

“We hope the wall will not be built, but, when Trump is involved, it probably will,” he told SIR.

He added:

The Holy See is worried, because this is not only about Mexico, this is a message that is given to the world. It is not only the USA that wants to build walls against migrants, it happens in Europe too. I hope they will not follow his example. A president may well build a wall but the next president might come and pull it down.

