Vatican cardinal hopes ‘no other country will follow Trump’s example’ on wall
January 31, 2017
Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, told an Italian news agency that “hopefully, no other country will follow Trump’s example” in constructing a border wall.
“We hope the wall will not be built, but, when Trump is involved, it probably will,” he told SIR.
He added:
The Holy See is worried, because this is not only about Mexico, this is a message that is given to the world. It is not only the USA that wants to build walls against migrants, it happens in Europe too. I hope they will not follow his example. A president may well build a wall but the next president might come and pull it down.
Posted by: ZIP5DO@aol.com -
Today 8:34 PM ET USA
Have to laugh as Mexico has one of worst records or best depending upon your view of illegals coming into their country. Yet everyone thinks we should have an open door and let anyone and everyone come in regardless of consequences. The answer is no. We send do funds to many of these countries. Where does it go? Say no and build the wall.
Posted by: filioque -
Today 7:03 PM ET USA
Cardinal Turkson should read St. Thomas Aquinas, Summa Theologica, First Part of the Second Part, Q. 105, Art. 3. St. Thomas discusses the immigration laws of Israel, limiting who could be allowed to reside in the country and giving requirements for full acceptance. He argues for the protection of the interests of the country and that care should be taken that those accepted as citizens must have had time to learn national concerns and culture, which might take two or three generations.
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:15 AM ET USA
Why would a Cardinal of the Church speak in favor of illegal, uncontrolled migration of people from one country to another? Non existent national border invites crime, exploitation of the poor, human trafficking and illegal drugs trade. Secure borders mean return to the rule of law. Legal immigration is the natural way to invite the "huddled masses yearning to breathe free" with assurance of their rights and giving them hope for the future.