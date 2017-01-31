Catholic World News

5 US cardinals speak out on President Trump’s executive orders on immigrants, refugees

January 31, 2017

At least a dozen US bishops, including five cardinals, have issued comments on aspects of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders on immigrants and refugees.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago spoke of “a dark moment in US history,” while Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark said that “they are the opposite of what it means to be an American. Closing borders and building walls are not rational acts.”

In more measured comments, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington said:

As the federal government pursues any legitimate national security concerns, we hope that it will do so not at the expense of innocent people who are in need, and that it will take all necessary actions to ensure that their safety is protected and that it will expedite all processes to address the need for humanitarian relief.

On January 30, the president and vice president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops criticized President Trump’s most recent actions on Muslim refugees.

“The bond between Christians and Muslims is founded on the unbreakable strength of charity and justice,” said Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo of Galveston-Houston and Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. “The Church will not waver in her defense of our sisters and brothers of all faiths who suffer at the hands of merciless persecutors.”

“We must screen vigilantly for infiltrators who would do us harm, but we must always be equally vigilant in our welcome of friends,” they continued, adding:

The Lord Jesus fled the tyranny of Herod, was falsely accused and then deserted by his friends. He had nowhere to lay His head (Lk. 9:58). Welcoming the stranger and those in flight is not one option among many in the Christian life. It is the very form of Christianity itself.

