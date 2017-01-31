Catholic World News

Canadian bishops lament attack on Quebec mosque

January 31, 2017

Bishops across Canada lamented the January 29 Quebec City mosque shooting that left six dead and 17 injured.

“Such murderous violence is to be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” said Bishop Douglas Crosby, the president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops.

He added:

It is a violation of the sanctity of human life; an assault on the right and freedom of the members of all religions to gather and pray in the name of their deepest beliefs; a wound to the peace, order and tranquility of our nation and its communities; and the desecration of a house of prayer and worship.

The Archdiocese of Québec announced a prayer vigil and a special Mass following the shooting.

