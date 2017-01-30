Catholic World News

Irish premier urges Pope to reconsider status of dissident priests

January 30, 2017

Irish prime minister Enda Kenny has asked Pope Francis to reconsider Vatican disciplinary measures against several priests.

During a meeting with the Pontiff, Kenny reported that he had raised questions about the status of Father Tony Flannery and Father Brian D’Arcy, among others. He said that he had told the Pope that a relaxation of disciplinary measures would “improve the environment” for a projected papal visit to Ireland in 2018.

In related news, Father Flannery, who had been forbidden to celebrate Mass or speak in public, defied the Vatican ban, saying that he did not fear any Vatican action. He then called for the removal of the apostolic nuncio to Ireland, Archbishop Charles Brown, saying that “he is doing great damage.” Father Flannery said: “I am very much in tune with Pope Francis.”

