Pakistani court clears defendants charged with arson attack on Christian neighborhood

January 30, 2017

A court in Lahore, Pakistan, has acquitted all 155 defendants in a case involving an arson attack on a Christian neighborhood.

The trial arose from mob violence that erupted in Lahore in March 2013, after charges that a Christian man had blasphemed the Islamic faith. Dozens of homes were burned.

The judge in the Lahore case said that the defendants could not be convicted because there was no eyewitness testimony against them.

