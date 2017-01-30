Catholic World News

Bishop assaulted in New Jersey cathedral during Mass

January 30, 2017

Bishop Manuel Cruz, an auxiliary of the Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey, was punched in the face by an assailant as he began to celebrate Mass in the city’s Sacred Heart basilica on January 28.

A man dressed in white walked up to the sanctuary and punched the bishop, knocking him down. The attacker was quickly subdued by police who were on hand for the Mass, and arrested. Identified as Charles Miller, the man—who had no previous criminal history—has been charged with criminal assault.

Bishop Cruz suffered a split lip that required stitches, and may need dental work as a result of the incident.

