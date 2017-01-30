Catholic World News

Pope, Vatican ecumenical office send sympathies to Quebec terror victims

January 30, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to the victims of a bombing at an Islamic cultural center in Quebec. In his message, sent to Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec, the Pontiff offered his prayers for those who were killed, his “deepest sympathy to the injured and their families,” and his support for relief workers. He “once more strongly condemns violence that engenders such sufferings.”

In a separate message, the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue expressed “deep sadness and indignation” over the attack on the Muslim center. “This meaningless gesture has violated the sanctity of human life, and the respect due to a community in prayer and their place of worship,” the statement said.

