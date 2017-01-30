Catholic World News

‘Come out of the caves,’ Pope challenges laity

January 30, 2017

Pope Francis dared lay Catholics to “come out of the caves” and join in the work of evangelization, in the latest papal interview to become public.

“They have to go out; they have to go and bring the message of Jesus,” the Pope said. Expressing frustration with the lack of evangelization by lay Catholics, he said that many believers “are locked up and they are going to get eaten by moths.”

“Sometimes I think the best business we can do with many Christians is to sell them mothballs, so that they put them in their clothes and in their lives and aren’t eaten by moths,” the Holy Father said.

The Pontiff spoke with Noel Diaz of ESNE TV (<I>El Sembrador Nueva Evangelizacion</i>) a Los Angeles outlet. The interview was conducted last November, but aired on January 29.

