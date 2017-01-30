Catholic World News

Vatican close to agreement with Society of St. Pius X

January 30, 2017

The Vatican is close to a long-awaited agreement to regularize the status of the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX).

Archbishop Guido Pozzo, the secretary for the Ecclesia Dei commission that has been conducting talks with the traditionalist group, has confirmed that the talks are aimed toward the creation of a personal prelature for the SSPX.

Bishop Bernard Fellay, the SSPX superior, had earlier told a television audience that an agreement is close. Bishop Fellay said that the SSPX would not wait for a “totally satisfactory” sitution in the Church before accepting an agreement that would regularize the group’s canonical status.

Bishop Fellay said that Pope Francis has shown an keen interest in reconciliation with the SSPX, consistent with the Pontiff’s frequent calls for reaching out to those who are marginalized. The traditionalist leader reminded an interviewer that Pope Francis had authorized SSPX priests to hear sacramental confessions during the Jubilee Year, then extended that authorization indefinitely.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!