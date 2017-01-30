Catholic World News

Action alert on immigration legislation

January 30, 2017

Justice for Immigrants, an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has issued an action alert calling on Catholics to contact lawmakers in support of the BRIDGE (Bar Removal of Individuals who Dream and Grow our Economy) Act.

The legislation would protect from deportation some 750,000 persons who arrived in the United States illegally as children.

“These youth entered the US as children and know America as their only home,” stated the action alert. “They are contributors to our economy, veterans of our military, academic standouts in our universities, and leaders in our parishes and communities.”

