Report: over 900 churches destroyed by Boko Haram

January 30, 2017

Over 900 churches in 19 states in northern Nigeria have been destroyed by the jihadist organization Boko Haram since it began its terrorist activities, according to Nigerian media reports.

The reports cited information published by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

