Vatican message for World Leprosy Day

January 30, 2017

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has issued a message for World Leprosy Day, which fell this year on January 29.

In the message, Cardinal Turkson emphasized the importance of reintegrating victims of the disease into society once they are cured.

“A person who has been cured of this disease must be reintegrated to the full into his or her original social fabric: his or her family, community, school, or work environment,” he wrote. “Jesus not only healed the person in his entirety but also called on the man whom he healed to go to [the one] who could declare his full reintegration into society.”

