March for Life encouraged by Trump’s ‘full support’

January 27, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of pro-life Americans joined in the Annual March for Life in Washington, DC, on January 27, their enthusiasm buoyed by a promise of support from the Trump administration.

“Life is winning in America because of all of you,” Vice President Mike Pence told the youthful crowd. His presence was a clear sign of White House support; no incumbent president or vice-president had ever before made a personal appearance at the March for Life. President Trump underlined that message on his Twitter account: “To all of you marching—you have my full support!”

Kellyanne Conway, who was Trump’s campaign manager and now serves as a White House counselor, also addressed the crowd on the Capitol Mall, and she too stressed the commitment of the new administration. “We hear you,” she said. “We see you. We respect. And we look forward to working with you.”

Conway, a veteran pro-life activist, told the crowd that the right to life “is not a privilege; it is not a choice. It is God-given.”

