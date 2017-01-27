Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch visits towns liberated from Islamic State

January 27, 2017

On January 27, Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Raphael Louis Sako visited the region of Iraq recently recaptured from the Islamic State, to confer with officials who are beginning the rebuilding process there.

The Chaldean patriarchate and other Iraqi Catholic dioceses have contributed over $400,000 to campaign to rebuild the homes and churches destroyed by the Islamic State in the Nineveh Plains region. The Chaldean Patriarch’s visit centered on Batnaya, which was described as the town most thoroughly devastated by the fighting.

