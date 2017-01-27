Catholic World News

Memory of Holocaust guards against repetition, Pope tells Jewish group

January 27, 2017

Speaking on January 25 to a delegation from the European Jewish Congress, Pope Francis said that it is important to keep alive the memory of the Holocaust, to guard against the possibility that such an event could happen again.

Moshe Kantor, the president of the European Jewish Congress, spoke about the importance of moral education, and the need for Christians and Jews to work together to strengthen the family.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!