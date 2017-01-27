Catholic World News

Venezuela’s crisis threatens thousands of lives, archbishop says

January 27, 2017

The continuing economic crisis and political stalemate in Venezuela is costing thousands of lives, says Archbishop Ubaldo Ramon Santana Sequera of Maracaibo.

“I don’t see why our people have to suffer so much,” the archbishop lamented, pointing to the rapid spread of malnutrition, especially among children, and the shortages of many medicines. He also alluded to the spread of violence, as riots spawned by shortages become more frequent.

When asked whether he thinks the country could be on the brink of a civil war, the archbishop replied that it was unlikely, since only one side—the government—has weapons. However, he continued:

This does not mean that there cannot be a bloodbath. In fact it can be said that there is already a bloodbath of considerable proportions in Venezula.

