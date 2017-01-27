Catholic World News

Italian bishop chides Trump on torture

January 27, 2017

Responding to President Donald Trump’s statement that he would not object to the use of torture, the secretary of the Italian bishops’ conference said that torture is always immoral.

“I don’t think terrorism is overcome with another form of terromrism—because in the end that’s what torture becomes,” said Bishop Nunzio Galantino. “It doesn’t seem that problems can be solved by torture.”

Bishop Galantino was drawn into the discussion of torture by questions from reporters, after Trump had said that he would not shrink from the use of torture on terrorism suspects. Trump said, however, that he would follow the advice of his Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, who opposes torture. “And if they don’t want to do it, that’s fine,” Trump said.

