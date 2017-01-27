Action Alert!
Caritas to assist Italy with refugee humanitarian corridor

January 27, 2017

The Italian government has agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow refugees from the Horn of African to travel from Ethiopian refugee camps into Italy.

Once in Italy, Caritas, the Church’s charitable agency, will work to settle the refugees in homes.

