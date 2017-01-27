Catholic World News

Caritas to assist Italy with refugee humanitarian corridor

January 27, 2017

The Italian government has agreed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow refugees from the Horn of African to travel from Ethiopian refugee camps into Italy.

Once in Italy, Caritas, the Church’s charitable agency, will work to settle the refugees in homes.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!