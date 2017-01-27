Catholic World News

Polish bishops mark Day of Islam

January 27, 2017

On January 26, the day following the conclusion of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, the Church in Poland commemorated a Day of Islam.

The Joint Council of Catholics and Muslims and the Committee for Dialogue with Non-Christian Religions of the Polish Bishops’ Conference hosted an event in Bialystok, according to the Italian news agency SIR.

Auxiliary Bishop Henryk Ciereszko of Bialystok said that the day “would be first and foremost a prayer meeting” and would also be “an opportunity to counter violence together” in “the context of the terrorist attacks and the Middle East war.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!