Catholic World News

English bishop calls for prison reform

January 27, 2017

Following the publication of a government report on suicides, self-harm, and assaults in UK prisons, an English bishop decries prison overcrowding and staff shortages.

“Dostoevsky wrote that the degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons,” said Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton. “It is the responsibility of all of us to tackle this situation. We call again on the government to move as quickly as possible on its reform agenda for our prisons.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!