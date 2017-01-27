Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission reflects on mental health

January 27, 2017

A working group of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community has published a 32-page opinion on mental health in Europe.

Drawing upon papal and episcopal documents, the working group discussed the relation between mental health and religion, Christian ethics and mental health, and priorities for action.

“The Catholic Church, for its part, considers that its mission includes the welcome within its communities of people with mental illness and their support, and the constant reminder that, however serious it may be, the disease does not detract from human dignity, but instead calls for special attention and care,” the report concluded.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!