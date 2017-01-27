Catholic World News

UN tribute to Austrian bishop who opposed border fence

January 27, 2017

The UN refugee agency recently paid tribute to Bishop Ägidius Zsifkovics of Eisenstadt, Austria, for rejecting the construction of a border fence on Church property.

“A moral stand by a Catholic bishop, who refused to allow a border fence to keep out refugees to be built on church land, has helped to change Austrian government policy on border security,” the UNHCR stated. “His tone of compassion has encouraged hundreds of lay volunteers to help asylum seekers and put the rural region on the map when it comes to integrating refugees.”

