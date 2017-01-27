Mexican bishops decry Trump border-wall plan
January 27, 2017
The Mexican Episcopal Conference has issued a statement decrying President Donald Trump’s executive order on border security.
“The first thing that hurts us is that many people who live their relationship of family, faith, work, or friendship will be further blocked by this inhuman interference,” the conference said in its statement, as it called for reflection on how to promote security and employment without constructing a border wall.
“We will continue to support our brothers and sisters who come from Central and South America and who are in transit through our country to the United States,” the statement continued.
References:
- Valor y Respeto al Migrante (CEM)
- Committee on Migration Chair Strongly Opposes Administration’s Announcement to Build a Wall at U.S.-Mexico Border, Increase Detention and Deportation Forces (USCCB)
- Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements (White House)
- US bishops rap Trump’s plan for border wall (CWN, 1/26)
Posted by: MWCooney01 -
Today 11:26 AM ET USA
Even a cursory examination of how the Mexican government treats those from Central America attempting to enter Mexico shows the deception in the bishops' statement. Where is their statement about the atrocious and hostile treatment THOSE illegal border crossers receive? And how are those who "live their relationship of family, faith, work, or friendship" further blocked by preventing their breaking the law to do so? Pure subterfuge.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Today 11:08 AM ET USA
Are the Mexican bishops decrying their own countries strict immigration and border laws? Why is it okay for Mexico but not for the U.S.? Mexico is shipping back Cubans to Cuba, Salvadorans to El Salvador? Why no protest from the Mexican bishops?