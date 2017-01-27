Catholic World News

Mexican bishops decry Trump border-wall plan

January 27, 2017

The Mexican Episcopal Conference has issued a statement decrying President Donald Trump’s executive order on border security.

“The first thing that hurts us is that many people who live their relationship of family, faith, work, or friendship will be further blocked by this inhuman interference,” the conference said in its statement, as it called for reflection on how to promote security and employment without constructing a border wall.

“We will continue to support our brothers and sisters who come from Central and South America and who are in transit through our country to the United States,” the statement continued.

