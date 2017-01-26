Catholic World News

Lay church workers killed in Bolivia, South Sudan

January 26, 2017

A lay missionary worker has been killed in Bolivia, and a catechist in South Sudan.

Helena Kmiec, a Polish native who had been working at a child-care center in Cochabamba, Bolivia, died of multiple stab wounds that she suffered during an attack on the center on January 25. Police have arrested several men suspected of involvement in the attack, which they say was a robbery.

In South Sudan, a catechist identified only as “Lino” was one of six people killed by an armed assault. Father Jesus Aranda, a Comboni missionary serving in the area, told the Fides news service that many of the faithful of Sacred Heart parish in Kajo Keji have fled across the border to neighboring Uganda to seek safety from further attacks. Towns in the region have been attacked by troops loyal to the South Sudan government.

