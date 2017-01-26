Action Alert!
US bishops rap Trump’s plan for border wall

January 26, 2017

The US Conference of Catholic BIshops has taken issue with President Donald Trump’s plan for a wall at the Mexican border to stem the flow of immigrants.

Bishop Joe Vasquez, who chairs the US bishops’ committee on migration, said that building a wall “will only make migrants—especially vulnerable women and children—more susceptible to traffickers and smugglers.”

Bishop Vasquez also questioned Trump’s announced plan to deport undocumented immigrants. That approach, he said, “will tear families apart and spark fear and panic in communities.” While he acknowledged the need to establish security at international borders, the bishops denied that a “large-scale escalation of immigrant detention and intensive increased use of enforcement in immigrant communities is the way to achieve those goals.”

