Cardinal Wuerl speaks on conscience, Church teaching, and Amoris Laetitia
January 26, 2017
Addressing a group of seminarians, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington reflected on conscience and Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.
“When we begin our reflections on the pastoral implications of Amoris Laetitia, we need to start with the understanding that none of the teaching of the Church has been changed,” he said. “This includes the teaching on the indissolubility of marriage, the directives you find in the Code of Canon Law, and also the role of individual conscience in the determination of personal culpability.”
“The apostolic exhortation calls for a compassionate pastoral approach to many people—married, single and divorced—who are struggling to face issues in life, the teaching of the Church, and their own desire to reconcile all of this,” he added. “The priest can and should impart the teaching and help form conscience. But the actual judgment of conscience and therefore the culpability before God for a specific action belongs to the individual.”
Referring to the woman caught in adultery (Jn. 8:1-11), Cardinal Wuerl said that Christ “avoids condemning her and then tells her to go but to sin no more … We need constantly to be helped back up so that we can continue on our way trying to sin no more.”
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Robert Leblanc -
Today 12:19 PM ET USA
All fine and good. Except we're not talking about the "actual judgment of conscience" we are talking about the judgment of a public act and whether a particular public act bars one from communion. Certainly the judgment of moral culpability is up to God but that is not what is at issue here.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:34 AM ET USA
If AL "doesn't change any of the Church teachings," then why there is so much heated controversy about it, and completely opposing interpretations among different Bishops? And, "culpability before God" doesn't belong to individual's conscience alone. John 12:48: "He who rejects Me and does not receive My sayings, has one who judges him; the word I spoke is what will judge him at the last day." The Church exists to proclaim His teachings so that everyone's conscience could conform to them.