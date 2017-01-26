Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl speaks on conscience, Church teaching, and Amoris Laetitia

January 26, 2017

Addressing a group of seminarians, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington reflected on conscience and Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

“When we begin our reflections on the pastoral implications of Amoris Laetitia, we need to start with the understanding that none of the teaching of the Church has been changed,” he said. “This includes the teaching on the indissolubility of marriage, the directives you find in the Code of Canon Law, and also the role of individual conscience in the determination of personal culpability.”

“The apostolic exhortation calls for a compassionate pastoral approach to many people—married, single and divorced—who are struggling to face issues in life, the teaching of the Church, and their own desire to reconcile all of this,” he added. “The priest can and should impart the teaching and help form conscience. But the actual judgment of conscience and therefore the culpability before God for a specific action belongs to the individual.”

Referring to the woman caught in adultery (Jn. 8:1-11), Cardinal Wuerl said that Christ “avoids condemning her and then tells her to go but to sin no more … We need constantly to be helped back up so that we can continue on our way trying to sin no more.”

