Dissident Irish priest defies CDF, celebrates Mass publicly

January 26, 2017

Defying a 2012 order from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, a dissident Irish priest, Father Tony Flannery, has celebrated Mass publicly.

The priest said that he was “not worried about excommunication,” and “even less so in the context of Pope Francis’ visit to Ireland next year,” according to the National Catholic Reporter.

