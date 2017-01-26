Action Alert!
Northern Ireland: Catholics achieve employment parity with Protestants

January 26, 2017

For the first time, Catholics have achieved employment parity with Protestants in North Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

Three decades ago, the unemployment rate among Catholics was twice as high as the unemployment rate among Protestants.

