Action Alert!
As we near the end of the month, we need a boost to meet our January expenses. $6,073 to go! Your solidarity will make the difference!
Catholic World News

USCCB awards $1.2M to Church in Africa

January 26, 2017

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa has awarded over $1.2 million in grants to pastoral projects there.

“It is an important step for the Church in the United States to continue walking in faith with our brothers and sisters in Africa,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, who chairs the subcommittee. “The Church in Africa is faith-filled, vibrant, and rapidly growing.”

The grants are funded by a special collection that is taken up in American dioceses. Last January, the subcommittee awarded $1 million to 40 projects, and in July, the subcommittee awarded an additional $1.17 million.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: feedback - Today 11:48 AM ET USA

    Not a huge amount. By comparison, two years ago Abp. Wilton Gregory of Atlanta spent $2.2 mill. on his new residence.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.