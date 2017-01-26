USCCB awards $1.2M to Church in Africa
January 26, 2017
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Subcommittee on the Church in Africa has awarded over $1.2 million in grants to pastoral projects there.
“It is an important step for the Church in the United States to continue walking in faith with our brothers and sisters in Africa,” said Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, who chairs the subcommittee. “The Church in Africa is faith-filled, vibrant, and rapidly growing.”
The grants are funded by a special collection that is taken up in American dioceses. Last January, the subcommittee awarded $1 million to 40 projects, and in July, the subcommittee awarded an additional $1.17 million.
References:
- Permanent Subcommittee on the Church in Africa Established and over $1.2 million Approved in Grants (USCCB)
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:48 AM ET USA
Not a huge amount. By comparison, two years ago Abp. Wilton Gregory of Atlanta spent $2.2 mill. on his new residence.